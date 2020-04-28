MENSAJE DE LA CASA DE LAS AMÉRICAS EN UN NUEVO ANIVERSARIO DE SU FUNDACIÓN

Menos de cuatro meses después del 1º de enero de 1959, un día como hoy, 28 de abril, se creó la Casa de las Américas.

En medio de campañas mediáticas difamatorias, amenazas del presidente Eisenhower, secuestros de aviones y atentados terroristas, la Revolución se defendía y daba los primeros pasos en su proyecto emancipador. Convertía en ciudad escolar la fortaleza de Columbia, entregaba la propiedad de sus tierras a más de trescientos campesinos, fundaba el ICAIC y la Imprenta Nacional.

Pronto los Estados Unidos usarían su poder en la región para aislar a Cuba y su “mal ejemplo” de soberanía y justicia social. Lograron excluirla de ciertos foros y romper vínculos diplomáticos, acuerdos, papeles; pero no les fue posible quebrar otros lazos asociados al instinto y a las raíces de los pueblos, a su memoria, a sus sueños. La Casa, guiada por una personalidad tan luminosa como Haydee Santamaría, junto a un equipo comprometido y leal, contribuyó de manera decisiva a que Cuba no fuera espiritualmente desgajada de Nuestra América.

Inspirada en Bolívar, Martí y Fidel, nutrida de modo cotidiano por el pensamiento anticolonial de Roberto Fernández Retamar y la visión de vanguardia de Mariano Rodríguez, la institución encontró aliados en los mejores creadores de la región. Martínez Estrada, Galich, Benedetti y muchos otros intelectuales y artistas relevantes habitaron la Casa, la hicieron suya, y enriquecieron sus conceptos y estrategias.

La Casa, con los años, fue ampliando su mirada. Al examen y la promoción de las letras, la música, el teatro, las artes visuales y la cultura caribeña, se añadieron estudios sobre la mujer, los pueblos originarios, los latinos en los Estados Unidos y la presencia de África en América.

Celebramos este aniversario en una situación de emergencia para la región y para todo el planeta. Una doble pandemia se ensaña en los más pobres: el coronavirus y el neoliberalismo.

Negros y latinos sobresalen en las estadísticas de contagiados y fallecidos en los Estados Unidos. Los indígenas del Norte y del Sur de las Américas, tradicionalmente despojados de sus derechos, son en extremo vulnerables. Trabajadores informales, indigentes sin techo, habitantes de viviendas precarias en los suburbios de las ciudades, inmigrantes sin documentos ni destino y un largo etcétera parecen predestinados a una muerte segura, aunque no figuren luego en las cifras oficiales.

Muchos artistas, víctimas del desmontaje de las políticas culturales y de las propias circunstancias, se ven hoy en total desamparo.

Las personalidades más sensibles y juiciosas del mundo han venido reclamando un enfrentamiento a la crisis basado en la colaboración, en el esfuerzo coordinado, en la solidaridad.

La Casa, en el aniversario de su nacimiento, quiere insistir en esa palabra: solidaridad. Martí dijo: “Patria es humanidad” —y Fidel convirtió esta definición en patrimonio de todos los cubanos y en guía y sentido de la proyección internacional de la Isla.

Los médicos cubanos batallan hoy contra la pandemia en más de veinte países. Arriesgan sus vidas, como han hecho en tantas ocasiones, para salvar otras, y dejan un ejemplo moral intolerable para políticos e ideólogos neoliberales. De ahí que utilicen sin tregua su poderosa maquinaria de producir y circular mentiras para atacar la generosidad de la Revolución Cubana y de sus hijos.

La Casa de las Américas respalda la carta abierta “Simplemente, ¡ya basta!” de la Red de Intelectuales, Artistas y Movimientos Sociales en Defensa de la Humanidad, que, entre otros temas cruciales, denuncia el cinismo de quienes fomentan la campaña contra la vocación solidaria e internacionalista de Cuba y no dicen una palabra acerca del bloqueo que impide, incluso, adquirir cualquier tipo de insumos para frenar la pandemia.

Y es que el coronavirus también ha agudizado la barbarie: la cultura del odio, violenta, fascistoide, xenófoba, racista. Frente a esas tendencias oscuras, la Casa, al igual que los representantes dignos de los pueblos latinoamericanos y caribeños, apuesta por la cultura de la paz, de la hermandad entre los seres humanos. Una cultura, además, que conviva respetuosamente con la Madre Tierra.

Un valioso aporte a estos debates lo constituye el número 298 de la revista Casa, que incluye el dossier “Encrucijadas de la América Latina” y desde hoy estará a disposición de los lectores en www.casadelasamericas.org. Estamos empleando la Web y las redes sociales para difundir publicaciones, obras de arte y textos investigativos, como parte de la razón de ser de la institución desde el 28 de abril de 1959.

Como en aquellos tiempos difíciles de su fundación, la Casa trabaja día a día para mantener sus vínculos con los que defienden, en medio de la crisis actual, la auténtica cultura de la emancipación en América Latina, en el Caribe y dentro de los propios Estados Unidos.

Less than four months after January 1, 1959, a day like today, 28 April, La Casa de Las Americas was created.

In the midst of defamatory media campaigns, threats from the president Eisenhower, airplane hijackings and terrorist attacks, the Revolution defended itself and took the first steps in its emancipation project. They converted the fortress of Columbia into a school city, gave the property of its land to more than three hundred peasants, and founded the ICAIC and the National Press Office.

The United States would soon use its power in the region to isolate Cuba and its “bad example” of sovereignty and social justice. They managed to exclude her from certain forums and broke diplomatic ties, agreements, documents; but not it was possible for them to break other ties associated with the instinct and roots of the people, their memory, their dreams. La Casa guided by a personality as bright as Haydee Santamaria, along with a committed and loyal team, contributed decisively so that Cuba was not spiritually detached from Our America.

Inspired by Bolívar, Martí and Fidel, nourished daily by the Roberto Fernández Retamar’s anti-colonial thinking and the cutting-edge vision of Mariano Rodriguez, the institution found allies in the best creators in the region. Martínez Estrada, Galich, Benedetti and many other relevant intellectuals and artists inhabited La Casa, made it their own, and enriched their concepts and strategies.

Over the years, La Casa has broadened its scope. To the examination and promotion of letters, music, theatre, visual arts and Caribbean culture, studies were added on women, indigenous peoples, Latinos

in the United States and the presence of Africa in America.

We are celebrating this anniversary in an emergency situation for the region and for the entire planet. A double pandemic is raging among the poorest: the coronavirus and neoliberalism.

Blacks and Latinos stand out in the statistics of infected and dead in the United States. The indigenous people of the North and South of the Americas, traditionally deprived of their rights, are extremely vulnerable. Informal workers, homeless people, slum dwellers in the suburbs of cities, immigrants without documents or destination and a long etcetera seem predestined to certain death, even if they don’t appear in the official figures later.

Many artists, victims of the dismantling of cultural policies and their own circumstances, are today in total distress.

The most sensitive and judicious personalities in the world have been calling for a collaborative approach to the crisis, in the coordinated effort, in solidarity.

La Casa, on the anniversary of its birth, wants to insist on that word: solidarity. Martí said: “Homeland is humanity” -and Fidel converted this definition into the heritage of all Cubans and a guide and a sense of the island’s international projection.

Cuban doctors are battling the pandemic today in more than twenty countries. They risk their lives, as they have done on so many occasions, to save others, and leave an intolerable moral example for politicians and neoliberal ideologues. Hence they relentlessly use their powerful machinery to produce and circulate lies to attack the generosity of the Cuban Revolution and its children.

La Casa de las Americas endorses the open letter “Simply, Enough!” of the Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity, which, among other crucial issues, denounces the cynicism of those who promote the campaign against the solidarity and internationalist vocation of Cuba and do not say a word about the blockade that even prevents the purchase of any kind of inputs to stop the pandemic.

The coronavirus has also exacerbated the barbarity: the culture of hate, violent, fascist, xenophobic, and racist. In the face of these tendencies La Casa, as well as the worthy representatives of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, is committed to the culture of peace, of brotherhood among human beings. A culture, moreover, that respectfully co-exists with Mother Earth.

A valuable contribution to these debates is the 298th issue of the magazine *Casa*, which includes the dossier “Crossroads of Latin America” and which will be available to readers today at www.casadelasamericas.org. We are using the Web and social networks to disseminate publications,

works of art and research texts, as part of the institution’s raison d’être since April 28, 1959.

As in those difficult times of its foundation, La Casa has been working day-by-day to maintain its links with those who defend, in the midst of the current crisis the authentic culture of emancipation in Latin America, in the Caribbean and within the United States itself.

