REDH, “Las fuerzas imperiales ¡NO PASARÁN!”

La Red de Intelectuales, Artistas y Movimientos Sociales en Defensa de la Humanidad condena el intento de Golpe de Estado en Venezuela y llama a la solidaridad internacional con el pueblo bolivariano y su gobierno. Las fuerzas imperiales no pasarán.

The Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity denounces the attempted coup d’état currently unfolding in Venezuela and call for international solidarity with the Bolivarian People and its legitimate Government. The imperial forces will not prevail!!!

Le réseau des intellectuels, des artistes et des mouvements sociaux pour la défense de l’humanité condamne la tentative de coup d’État au Venezuela et appelle à la solidarité internationale avec le peuple bolivarien et son gouvernement. Les forces impériales ne passeront pas.