REDH, “Las fuerzas imperiales ¡NO PASARÁN!”

Venezuela

Las fuerzas imperiales ¡NO PASARÁN!

Venezuela

Como el 13 de abril del 2002, pueblo y FANB hicieron fracasar la asonada golpista

Venezuela

TODOS CON MADURO / La FANB sigue en defensa de la Constitución

Mensajes

ALERTA SOBRE PERSECUCIÓN Y ACOSO A DIRIGENTES POLÍTICOS, INTELECTUALES Y ACTIVISTAS SOCIALES Y DIGITALES EN ECUADOR

La Red de Intelectuales, Artistas y Movimientos Sociales en Defensa de la Humanidad condena el intento de Golpe de Estado en Venezuela y llama a la solidaridad internacional con el pueblo bolivariano y su gobierno. Las fuerzas imperiales no pasarán.

The Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity denounces the attempted coup d’état currently unfolding in Venezuela and call for international solidarity with the Bolivarian People and its legitimate Government. The imperial forces will not prevail!!!

Le réseau des intellectuels, des artistes et des mouvements sociaux pour la défense de l’humanité condamne la tentative de coup d’État au Venezuela et appelle à la solidarité internationale avec le peuple bolivarien et son gouvernement. Les forces impériales ne passeront pas.

