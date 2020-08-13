Fidel es un Campeón de la Paz y la Solidaridad mundial, afirman en Gambia

Banjul, 13 agosto. – El presidente de la Asociación de Amistad Gambia-Cuba, J Modupeh Grant, calificó hoy a Fidel Castro de Campeón de la Paz y la Solidaridad Mundial, en ocasión del 94 cumpleaños del líder histórico de la Revolución de la mayor de las Antillas.

En un mensaje enviado a la embajada de la isla caribeña en esta nación del occidente africano, Grant subrayó que el Comandante en Jefe es uno de esos hombres inmortales que se quedan con nosotros porque sus contribuciones a la humanidad y a su país van más allá de toda medida.

Resaltó que Fidel es un gran líder e intelectual visionario, y gracias a él y a sus compatriotas, el pueblo gambiano es uno de los muchos pueblos del mundo que se han beneficiado, y continúan beneficiándose de la solidaridad de Cuba en las esferas de la salud, la agricultura y el deporte, por solo nombrar algunas, señaló.

Grant escribió en su texto que “hoy nos sumamos a los millones de personas que en nombre de la solidaridad felicitan al Comandante en Jefe, a todos los cubanos y al Instituto de Amistad con los Pueblos (ICAP) de la isla antillana”.

Concluye su nota con Vivas a Fidel, a la Revolución cubana, y a la solidaridad entre ambas naciones hermanas.

The Ambassador of Cuba to The Gambia

Bijilo

Banjul The Gambian

Your Execellency

Today the 13th of August marks the 94th birthday of Comandante Fidel a great visionary leader and intellectual.

Some people die and are gone forever but other people stay with us because of their place in history. The Comandante is one such immortal because his contributions to the world and country goes beyond measurement.

Comrade Fidel leader of the Cuban Revolution and champion of peace and solidarity in the world. The Gambian people are one of the many peoples of the world that benefited and continues to benefit from solidarity with Cuba in the areas of health, agriculture and sports just to name a few.

In view of the above facts we join the millions of people who in the name of solidarity congratulate the Cuban people and friendship office of Cuba on this special day. (Feliz cumple Comandante Fidel Castro).

Long live the ideas of Comandante Fidel. Long live the Cuban revolution and the Gambia / Cuban solidarity. Viva Fidel. Viva!

Yours in Solidarity

J Modupeh Grant

PRESIDENT OF THE GAMBIA CUBAN FRIENDSHIP ASSOCIATION

